Annual Urs of Hazrat Sai Mush Maroor,Hazrat Sai Pathar Trod (RA) celebrated in Bhaderwah

MOHD MAJID MALIKBhaderwah:
Large number of devotees visited the shrines of Hazrat Sai Mush Maroor (RA) and Hazrat Sai Pathar Trod (RA) in Bhaderwah to celebrate the annual Urs of the revered Sufi saints.
During the celebrations, the devotees including women and children paid obeisance and offered special prayers at the shrine, which resounded with recitations of verses of Holy Quran.
The Ulema and Imams talked in detail about the life, religious services and teachings and spiritual strength of the revered Islamic scholars and saints.
The proceedings of the Urs got underway with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran followed by Naat Sharief.
People belonging to various walks of life paid rich tributes to the saints for their meritorious services for the welfare of humanity and promotion of Islamic teachings.
The Urs was organised by Dargah Committee Organiser, Mohd Ayub Khan , in which special prayers were offered by religious leader Mohd Shafi Akhoon along with other participants.
They also prayed for peace, harmony and goodwill in the society.
The participants on the occasion also recalled the contribution of Hazart Mush Maroor Sahab RA and Hazrat Pathar Trod Sahib RA in spreading Islam religion in Chenab region in general and Bhadarwah in particular.
On the occasion, traditional rice Pulao was also served among the devotees as Tabaruk.