Annual League Football Tournament in full swing

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Qamarwari, Radpora, Jehlum, Real Kashmir registered wins

J&K Police beat SFA by a solitary goal in Premier Division

In the ongoing State Annual League Football tournament, five matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground on the 7 July 2019.

The Ist match of Senior Division was played between Qamarwai FC and SFA Blues. Qamarwari FC defeated SFA Blues by one goal to nil.

The second match of Senior Div match was played between Radpora FC and Young Mohammadan FC Rainawari. Radpora FC defeated Young Mohammadan FC by four goals to nil. While in third match of Super Division was played between Jehlum FC and Young Maharaja Club. Jehlum FC won by 2:0 against Young Maharaja Club. Fourth match of Super Division was played between Hyderya FC and Real Kashmir U18 in which Real Kashmir defeated Hyderya FC by two goals to nil.

The fifth match of the Premier Division was played between J&K Police XI and State Football Academy (SFA).

Both the teams played aggressive football. In the 10th minute of the first half Nanjot Singh converted a free kick directly in the goal and took the lead.

In the 25th minute of Ist half, J&K Police missed an open net chance to double the lead.

First half score 1:0 was in favour of J&K Police. The 2nd half of the match was dominated by Young boys of SFA and penetrated the defense line of J&K Police many times but could not find the net.

This was a high voltage match and SFA boys missed a sure short goal in the dying movement of second half. The match ended with J&K Police defeating SFA XI by a solitary goal.

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International.



