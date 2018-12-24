Annual issue of ‘Nagina International’ released

Travelogue ‘Kashmir Jannat be Nazeer’, short story collection ‘Ababeel ki Hijrat’ also launched
Sahil IqbalSrinagar, Dec 23:
Annual issue (Saalnama) of "Nagina International", an Urdu magazine was released here on Sunday. On the occasion a travelogue of Kashmir by Prof. Shahnaaz Nabi titled "Kashmir Jannat Be Nazeer" and short story collection of Dr. Shahid Jameel tittled “Ababeel ki Hijrat” also released.
The function was presided over by Justice (Retd) Bashir Ahmed Kirmani and was also attended by prominent literary figures including Mohammed Yousuf Taing, Prof Muhammad Zaman Azurdah, Ghulam Nabi Khayal, Noor Shah and Cheif Editor of ‘Nagina International’ Vashi Syed.
Syed, a renowned short story teller presented the welcome and keynote addresses on the occasion. In his address Syed said, “We are presenting the annual issue (Salnama) of Nagina to all of you, and your suggestions will make it better.”
Prof Rashid Aziz read out the commentary on Nagina International’s annual issue 2018 which was all praise for its literary stuff and beautiful getup. The editorial board of the magazine was praised for its selfless service to the Urdu language.
Paying tribute to late Ghulam Muhammad Sofi - the founder editor of Urdu Daily Srinagar Times, Nasir Zameer read out the Urdu translation of Sofi’s Kashmiri short story which was translated by Noor Shah, and was praised the gathering on the occasion.
Paying tribute to Sofi, Ghulam Nabi Khayal said, “Saen Koor was the first short story of Sofi, which earned him fame in literary field, though he faced tough times during his life time but he overcome them all eventually,” he said. “Nagin gives shine to my eyes, there are a number of Urdu journals publishing throughout the world but Nagin has no comparison,” he added.
Muhammad Amin Bhat who conducted the proceedings of the event read out the commentaries on both the books released during the function while as Tariq Abdullah Khawar recited Quranic verses and a Naat.
In his address Prof Azurdah said, “Urdu is the state language but on ground level it hardly matters.” He congratulated Vashi Syed for publishing Nagin continuously from last 50 years.
On the occasion the annual issue of Nagin 2018 was distributed among the audience.
Talking to the occasion Mohammed Yousuf Taing said, “From 1961-2018 Nagin is a record in itself. There are a large number of government Urdu journals published throughout the country but they have their own limitations and cannot be called the true pieces of literature, he said. “Nagin comes without limitations and can be considered as a true piece of literature in every sense,” he added.
In his address the chief guest Justice (Retd) Bashir Kirmani said, “Urdu needs us more then we need it, as it is at the verge of extinction, and journals like Nagin are giving it a new life every year.” He wished that Nageen always remains a rich source of Urdu literature through which the next generations shall benefit.
The event was attended by a large number of literary personalities.
Zahoor Ahmed Tramboo presented the vote of thanks.