Annual inter-school Husn-e-Naat, Qirat competition held at GMHSS Kreeri

June 01, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Speakers pay tributes to RK founder

Annual inter-School Husni Qirat and Naat competition was held at Government Model Higher Secondary School Kreeri Baramulla in which around 12 schools of the area participated on Thursday.

The event was sponsored by Kashmir Media House in commemoration of senior Journalist Shaheed Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari.

The daylong event was presided over by former Minister Syed Basharat Bukhari while as Maulana Mohammad Syed Sahab was the guest of honor.

On the occasion, audiences were mesmerized by the performances of students. Later on, students were given mementos along with cash prizes by the school authorities.

In Husn-e-Qirat completion, Bilal Ahmad Dar of HSS Kreeri bagged the first position while Shabir Ahmad Shiekh from Darul-ul- Kreeri bagged the second position and Suhail Ahmad of Green Land School Kreeri secured the third position respectively. Momin Yousuf Wani from Hanifiya Model Higher Secondary School bagged the consolation prize for the same category.

In Husn-e-Naat competition, Saqia Manzoor of Hanfia Model Higher Secondary School bagged the top position, followed by Asifa Rasool of GMHSS Kreeri and 3rd position was secured by Aadil Ahmad of Green Land Secondary School Kreeri. Consultation for Naat category was bagged by Bintul-Huda of Imamia Public School Watergam

Moreover, different experts who were judges of the programme praised the performances of the students and distributed the prizes among the winners. Fayaz Tilgami, Tanha Nizami and Nazir Hussain Gowar were the judges for the Naat category.

On the occasion, Chief Guest Syed Basharat Bukhari praised the performance of students and said co-curricular activities are the part and parcel of life.

“Education is incomplete without co-curricular activities and students should always participate in such activities,” he said urging school authorities promote such activities in future also.

Later on, Bukhari also distributed mementos among the participants along with the cash prizes.

GMHSSK Principal Mushtaq Sopori paid rich tributes to Shaheed Shujaat Bukhari and described him as a great son of the soil. “Shujaat was a regular visitor to the school and he would always encourage students in the school,” he said.

“We lost him in last Ramadhan and he will be always remembered for his contribution to the society,” Principal said.

Sopori also appreciated the participants and praised the staff and organizers for their efforts in the preparation and successfully organizing the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Mohammad Syed delivered a special lecture on Ramdhan and responsibilities of Muslims.

He said Muslims across the globe should unite and should spread the message of Islam. Syed also held special prayers for Syed Shujaat Bukhari.

Syed asked the students to follow the teachings and way of life of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit in order to achieve success in this life and hereafter.

Earlier conference started with the beautiful recitation of the verses from The Holy Quran.

The other distinguished guests from Traders Federation Kreeri, Tehsil Office Kreeri, J&K Yateem Khana Bemina Srinagar, Muslim Welfare Society and vice chairman J&K Muslim Personal Law board among other dignitaries participated in the event.

Vote of thanks was presented by the Teacher Ghulam Nabi and the stage was shared by the teacher Waheed Ahmad of the GMHSS Kreeri.

