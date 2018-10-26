Annual Exam of Class 8th, 9th commences in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Annual examinations of Class 8th and 9th commenced on Thursday in the Kashmir Division, for which 1981 examination centers have been established.
The official spokesperson said in this regard Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo accompanied by Principal SIE Kashmir Mehboob Hussain, Chief Education Officer Srinagar Mudasir Kaleem Fazili and other officers of the Department visited many examination centers established in Srinagar and took stock of the arrangements put in place. During his visit to the centers at GHSS Rajbagh and BHSS Jawaharnagar DSEK interacted with students appearing in the examination and inquired about the facilities being provided to them. Dr Itoo directed the invigilators to provide the conducive environment for the students during the examinations.
The Director said that no indiscipline in any form affecting the smooth conduct of examinations shall be tolerated. He said that the monitoring teams under the supervision of the Joint Directors have been constituted to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations and shall visit different districts of Kashmir Division and inspect the examination centres regularly.
Principal SIE Kashmir who is also the in-charge of examinations while giving details to State Media Centre School Education, DSEK, said that a total of about 1,37,481 students are appearing in Class 8th and 9th examinations conducted by SIE Kashmir across the Kashmir Division including Leh and Kargil. He said that adequate arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of these examinations.