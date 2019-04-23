Annual cultural festival concludes at SMVD University

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Annual Cultural Fest, Resurgence 2019, concluded at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra.

As per a spokesman, the festival-cum-mega event festival was organized from 19-21 April, 2019 where more than 2,000 students participated.

Apart from the cultural events, many informal events, fine arts competitions, literary, theatre, dance, music and fun events enhanced the aroma of the festival, the spokesman said.

The preparations began with the beginning of this year and the countdown began a month ago.

More than thirty events were organized from debates, youth parliament, mea culpa, group dance, skit, and mime to sangam, hip-hop war, bolly-mania, etc.

Students from various houses (Aakash, Agni, Jal, Prithvi and Vayu) participated in it with immense enthusiasm and displayed their multi-faceted talent, the spokesman added.

Vayu house took an unassailable lead by the penultimate day and eventually became the overall champion. Sumanta S. Sharma (President, BCA) and Dr. Rakesh Kumar (Vice President, BCA) thanked all participants and coordinators for their passion and hard work and expressed their gratitude to all judges who came from different places.