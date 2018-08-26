Annual Amarnath Yatra concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two month long annual Amarnath Yatra concluded on the eve of Rakhsha Bandan, today.
Head Priest of Dashnami Akhada Srinagar, Mahant Depender Giri along with group of devotees including sadhus in large numbers and holy Mace chaddi Mubarak reached holy cave around 8.30 A.m to have glimpse of shivlingham in the holy cave.
Remember after two night halts in panjtharni, one of the major stops enrouting holy cave, Mahant Giri started journey in wee hours from panjtharni to holy cave.
Rite now Pooja is being held in the holy cave and after that special prayers for the peace and prosperity for the mankind will be held.
After completion of Pooja and having glimpse of shivlingham ,Mahant and all devotees will leave for Dashnami Akada srinager and in this way Annual Amarnath Yatra gets concluded in the eve of Shravan Purnima , Rakhsha Bandan.
Eloborate security arrangements were put in place for the safety of yatries.Adninistration provided all facilities for the yatries too.
Mahant Depender Giri while talking to our correspondent, Tassaduq Rashid on phone lines said Yatra has been symbol of communal harmony always.
He added Kashmiris has once again proved that kashmiriyat still exists as they have extended all support to the yatries. (KNS)