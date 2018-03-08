Anna Hazare appeals for India-Pakistan friendship

India heading for dictatorship not towards democracy
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Mar 07:
Prominent social worker Anna Hazare Wednesday appealed for brotherhood and peace between India and Pakistan.
“Guns cannot solve anything. Pakistan and India should have good relations,” said Hazare, a known social worker, who had come to Jammu to address a public gathering. Hazare is going to launch a fresh agitation on March 25 in support of farmers who are not getting adequate price of their crops.
While responding to the questions of reporters, Hazare said that both India and Pakistan will go back to 25 years, if they go for war and it will also destroy lives and property.
Instead both the nations should have peaceful and friendly relations; he suggested and also advised India and Pakistan to keep patience.
He said the farmers whose crops get damaged due to Pak shelling or firing across the Line of Control or on International Border should be given compensation by the Government.
“It is the responsibility of the State Government to give compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops in Pak firing across the border,” he said.
Taking a dig at the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hazare said, the promises which were made in elections were not fulfilled including the pension scheme for the farmers who have completed 60 years. “We are starting agitation to demand Rs 5000 pension per month to the farmer who complete 60 years.
He also criticized the Modi Government for demonetization and Good and Services Tax (GST). “Modi Government passed some bills without discussion in the parliament which was the basic ethos of the democratic institution,” he added.
“There is no need to declare property. Modi has allegedly opened way for corruption. Where is he taking this Government? This Government is not moving towards democracy but it is heading for dictatorship (Hukam Tantera),” he said.
