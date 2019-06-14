Anmol Feeds sets up livestock feed unit in Jammu

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd, one of the leading and fastest growing livestock feed brand from West Bengal, inaugurated its new production unit at Samba, in the outskirts of the Jammu industrial area.

Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated the unit where a puja was organized before commencing operations.

Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd. has an installed capacity of 400,000 tons per annum across the country.

The newly opened Jammu &Kashmir unit has an installed capacity of 70,000 Tons per annum.

The factory will primarily produce poultry feed. The company also unveiled its plan to launch its products under the umbrella brand Nouriture and displayed the new look corporate logo and evolved brand imagery. Introduction of Nouriture will propel the company into future businesses of aqua and shrimp feed, cattle feed and consolidate their poultry business.