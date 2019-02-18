Anjuman Sharie Shian concerned over attacks on Kashmiris

Srinagar, Feb 17 :
J&K Anjuman Sharie Shian has expressed concern over repeated incidents of violence against Kashmiri students across various educational institutions outside the valley.
In a statement issued , J&K Anjuman Sharie Shian’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi stated that some mischievous and divisive elements were targeting people of Kashmir in different parts of the country which he said will spread hatred over peace.
Mehdi said he was in contact with the Administration of the other states and they have assured all safety and help to the Kashmiri Business Man and students living in their respective States.
The Anjuman appealed to the civil society to use their influences to maintain harmony and peace instead of stirring hatred amongst the people. (KNS)