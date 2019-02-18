About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anjuman Sharie Shian concerned over attacks on Kashmiris

Published at February 18, 2019 12:26 AM 0Comment(s)273views


Srinagar, Feb 17 :

 J&K Anjuman Sharie Shian has expressed concern over repeated incidents of violence against Kashmiri students across various educational institutions outside the valley.
In a statement issued , J&K Anjuman Sharie Shian’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi stated that some mischievous and divisive elements were targeting people of Kashmir in different parts of the country which he said will spread hatred over peace.
Mehdi said he was in contact with the Administration of the other states and they have assured all safety and help to the Kashmiri Business Man and students living in their respective States.
The Anjuman appealed to the civil society to use their influences to maintain harmony and peace instead of stirring hatred amongst the people. (KNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top