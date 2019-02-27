Anjuman-e-Sharie condemns NIA raids

Srinagar, Feb 26:
Anjuman-e-Sharie Shain spokesperson condemned the ‘arbitrary and coercive act’ of raiding the houses of separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, son's of Geelani, Shabir Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other political activists and said that despite the “state sponsored atrocities” the people in state will pursue their struggle for freedom and won’t give up resistance or change their stance.
In a statement issued, spokesperson while, reacting to raids conducted by (NIA), said that they have been given this task “just to drag and involve leadership into fabricated cases”.
He said that during day long raids, the NIA team found nothing except their mobile phones, laptop and documents pertaining to personal properties.
“NIA sleuths after questioning found nothing and it is rather strange that instead making things public, maintained a mysterious silence, and in turn Indian media without any reason and proof assigned un-proportional and unnecessary hype,” he said, adding that it is well thought out plan to defame movement and resistance leadership.
Referring to these raids, he said that it was failed step by Delhi authorities and illustrates their frustration and fascist mindset. (KNS)