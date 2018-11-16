Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam organizes seerat conference

Students present papers on life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); Burn Hall bags 1st position
Students present papers on life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); Burn Hall bags 1st position
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 15:
A Seerat conference was organized by the Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam in the auditorium of Islamia Higher Secondary School, Rajouri Kadal in connection with the ongoing sacred month of Rabi-ul Awal. The Seerat aeminar was presided over the patron of the Anjuman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
Speaking at the gathering comprising students, parents, teachers and academicians, Mirwaiz termed the life of beloved Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) as complete guidance for humanity for all times and said most issues and problems presently confronting the Muslim Ummah in general and the people of Kashmir in particular, can be resolved if we follow the foot-steps of the great Prophet (SAW) in true letter and spirit. Mirwaiz said Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is a blessing for all humankind and his life and teachings a way to peace and salvation for all.
Mirwaiz urged the gathering to make their bond with the great Prophet (SAW) stronger, if they want to succeed in this world and hereafter.
Speaking to the gathering Mirwaiz stressed upon parents and teachers to play their important role in safeguarding our mother tongue—Kashmiri language and speak and teach it to children in order to preserve it, as every nation is known by known by its traditions and mother tongue. Mirwaiz said that it was scientifically proven that children proficient in their mother tongue develop better ability to learn and gain knowledge as grownups but unfortunately people in Kashmir instead of speaking in their own language prefer to speak to them in other languages. Mirwaiz said those in the education sector should be appreciated for introducing Kashmiri language in school as a compulsory subject. It is a welcome move, he said in a statement issued here.
Mirwaiz said that Prophet (SAW) and his companions preferred to earn their livelihood through skilled labour as that is considered the best means of earning and most halal (honest livelihood).
Addressing the youth, Mirwaiz said, “Our economy would prosper if we understand and appreciate the dignity of labour and associate with our crafts and skill oriented professions rather than only pursuing government jobs.”
Dozens of students of various private schools participated and presented their papers on the life of Prophet (SAW). The first position was bagged by Kameel Muzaffar of Burn Hall School Srinagar, second position by Sheikh Urooj Iqbal of Green Valley Educational Higher Secondary School and third position by Muhammad Owais of Islmia Higher Secondary School Rajouri Kadal. Mirwaiz distributed cash rewards and certificates to the winners on the occasion.
Dr G M Khan, Muhammad Ashraf Kakroo, and Ghulam Mohiudin performed the duties of jury on the occasion while as the seminar was moderated by Moulana, M S Rehman Shams. On the occasion, special Rabi-ul Awal issue of the Anjuman’s magazine was also released.