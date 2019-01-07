Anjuman-e-Auqaf vows to safeguard sanctity, structure of Jamia Masjid

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 06:
Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar Sunday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
Besides other office bearers of Auqaf, the meeting was also attended by Jama Masjid Imam Moulana Saeed Ahmad Naqashbandi and General Secretary Altaf Ahmad Bhat.
In a statement a spokesperson said the meeting deliberated upon measures to be taken post the 28th December incident by some miscreants at the historic Jamia Masjid. Participants welcomed the overwhelming condemnation of this shameful act by one and all including all religious, social and political organisations of the valley.
He said the participants renewed their pledge that such acts will never be allowed in future and no one will be allowed to damage the sanctity and structure of the grand masjid, which is our collective heritage. The spokesperson further said the participants thanked the people of Kashmir for putting up a united face to condemn this sacrilegious act that deeply hurt their religious sentiments.
In the meeting, Mirwaiz stressed on the representatives of the Anjuman, that as caretakers of this grand mosque it is incumbent upon them to make all necessary arrangements for the devotees who throng Jamia Masjid on Fridays and to ensure all measures for maintaining its sanctity and safety are in place.
A series of decisions were taken in the meeting with regard to upholding the sanctity and safety and this spiritual and religious centre of the people of Kashmir. All the participants extended full support to Mirwaiz in protecting and safeguarding the central character of the Jamia Masjid.