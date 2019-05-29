Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid finalizes Jumat-ul-Vida, Lailatul Qadr preparations

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An important meeting of members and office bearers of Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid and the Jama Masjid Trader’s Union was held today under the chairmanship of Ajuman president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at the Auqaf headquarters here.

The meeting finalized preparations for the upcoming Jumat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramadhan ) and the Lailatul Qadr and framed a plan to put in place all the possible facilities for the worshippers set to throng the historic Jama Masjid on these occasions.

In a statement issued here spokesperson Anjuman-e-Auqaf said it was decided that congregational Friday prayers will be offered at 2:30 pm on Jumat-ul-Vida while as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will deliver his Friday sermon from 12:30 onwards.

It was also decided that Eisha prayers will be offered at 10:00 pm followed by Tarawih prayers on Shab-e-Qadr after which Mirwaiz will lead the prayers for repentance besides shedding light on the significance of night of blessings

Mirwaiz while directing the members of Auqaf to ensure adequate cleanliness, round the clock power and water supply at the grand masjid so that devotees don’t face any inconvenience. It was decided that the members of Auqaf will get in touch with the SMC, Drainage and Power Development Department and seek their cooperation on the auspicious occasions of Jumat-ul-Vida and Shab-e-Qadr so that the surroundings of Jamia Masjid stay clean at a time when Kashmir is witnessing rise in temperatures. Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary of the Anjuman-e-Auqaf assured the meeting that he will stay in touch with the concerned departments for the smooth conduct of both the occasions. The Auqaf, however, appealed to the worshipers to bring prayer mats along to avoid inconvenience while offering prayers.