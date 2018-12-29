Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid condemns ‘attempt to desecrate’ mosque

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJM) on Saturday condemned the incident that had taken place in Jama Masjid on Friday afternoon after the namazis had left.
According to AAJM’s statement, “A group of masked boys had entered the mosque and rushed to the pulpit when one among them stood atop the pulpit with his shoes on, screaming slogans and creating ruckus.”
AAJM has said that the associates of the miscreant had videotaped it and the video has been put on social media.
“This clearly indicates that this incident was deliberate and planned. It has naturally led to shock outrage and deep resentment among people and deeply hurt their sentiments associated with the mosque,” AAJM said in the statement.
“The attempt to desecrate Jama masjid by this lumpen group of hooligans whose identity is not known yet as they hid it behind their masks, nor the identity of those is known on whose behest they are indulging in these shameful acts, is strongly condemnable. It shows utter disregard of this group of miscreants for Islamic institutions, values and Islamic teachings. Such elements not only malign the name of Islam but also abuse it,” it said.
“Anjuman has taken strong note of this shameful incident and warns those elements or agencies behind this incident that people and Auqaf will not tolerate or allow anyone to violate the sanctity of the mosque and the pulpit at any cost,” reads the statement.