May 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Anjuman-e-Auqaf appeals admin not to deploy forces around Jamia Masjid on Fridays

Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Saturday appealed the administration not to deploy forces outside the historic mosque on Fridays as it “creates fear among the worshippers”.

"The presence of forces in large numbers around the masjid creates an atmosphere of fear among the worshipers," Auqaf spokesman said in a statement. 

He said such large presence of forces around the masjid was “damaging the centrality and sanctity of the masjid which is the spiritual centre of lakhs of Kashmiris.”

“The deployment of forces in huge numbers before the prayers also gives ample opportunity to certain vested interests to foment trouble around the mosque and to damage the sanctity and sacredness of the grand masjid,” the spokesman said.

He said that the Anjuman has time and again called on the administration to ensure no deployment of forces around Jamia Masjid on Fridays but the frequent pleas seems to be falling on the deaf ears.

The spokesman said that the prayers could be held peacefully at Jamia like other major shrines, mosques and Imambaras of the valley where no deployment is made.

 

(File picture) 

