Animal, Sheep Husbandry Sectors can transform JK economy: Dr Samoon

BARAMULLA, AUGUST 02:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today said that animal husbandry and its allied sectors has the potential to transform the economic landscape of Kashmir valley.
He made these remarks today while conducting an extensive tour of Sopore town of district Baramulla.
On the occasion, he further said that the government had launched various schemes for the benefit of general public and provided all the facilities to them. He urged educated youths to come forward and take benefits from government schemes as it can act as a vital sector for the empowerment of poor people in the district. He also interacted with progressive farmers who highlighted their issues being confronted to them which he assured to look into on priority.
Dr Samoon was accompanied by the District Development commissioner Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash and Director Animal Husbandry Dr Mohammad Yousuf Chaproo, Director Fisheries where they distributed 6000 birds (chicks), financial assistance of Rs 10000 for construction of poultry sheds, medicines and feeder bottles among 30 beneficiaries under National Live Stock Mission (NLM). It was announced that 135 beneficiaries have been selected by the District level Committee for providing these benefits under NLM Scheme.
On the occasion Chief Animal Husbandry Officers Baramulla Dr Khazir Mohammed Kirmani briefed the Principal Secretary that the cattle population in district Baramulla has reached 2.99 lac including 1.09 lac cows while as milk production gone up to 14.24 crore litters. It was also given out that number of poultry birds touched 5 lac per year while egg production has gone up to 28.04 million per year.
Later Dr Samoon visited old SRTC yard Sopore along with District Development Commissioner Baramulla where he was informed that the yard is allotted to Venders by district administration and suitable land has also been identified in Sopore Town for the SRTC yard.