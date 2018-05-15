Animal Husbandry starts digital alerts for farmers

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
Animal Husbandry Department has launched poultrymandi.in as virtual poultry mandi for farmers to give them direct access to their clients.
The website will also give farmers all information about poultry rearing and other issues.
“Apart from this, we have also started Digital Alerts, which will give advisory advice to the entrepreneurs via SMS in Urdu and English languages,” he added.
Syed Anjum Andrabi, Technical Officer of Directorate of Animal Husbandry said they want to eliminate the middle man between the farmer and customers so the farmer can get the full profit without dividing it.
“We are providing them a portal in which they can register their names and get the full information.”
He added that the department is also in the process of developing e-learning android applications for the benefit of farmers and entrepreneurs.
“The importance of internet in the modern times cannot be neglected. We are dependent on internet as this the basic thing, but unfortunately the internet services are repeatedly snapped in the valley so we are trying to run the e-learning application without the access of internet after initially downloading the application,” he further added.
Anjum also said that they have been trying for the highly dynamic website (jkahd.net) from last year to help farmers and entrepreneurs through e-governance.
The department has approved provision of official email services to offices of the department upto block level. An email directory of all offices of the department shall soon be available at the portal.
“We ensuring that every block officer has their own email because these days internet is being used at grass root level. We have created this portal as an intermediate to facilitate interaction with public for departmental communication. We are adding around one thousand emails to this portal,” Anjum said.
