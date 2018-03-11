Animal Husbandry Deptt organizes seminar on livestock development

‘9000 artificial inseminations carried out in 2017-18 in Anantnag’
ANANTNAG MARCH 10:
A one-day seminar on “Livestock Development and Present Day Challenges’’ was organized by Department of Animal Husbandry in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Veterinary Doctors Association Anantnag and Kulgam here today.
The aim to organize the workshop was to discuss the achievements of the department and challenges ahead.
Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Anantnag Dr. Tahir Hussain Baig, apprised the seminar regarding the achievements of the department so far.
It was given out that 90000 artificial inseminations were carried out in the 2017 – 18 in the Anantnag district. He added that efforts are being made to persuade the unemployed youth to start their own income generating units.
District Development Commissioner Anantnag Mohammed Younis Malik, who was also the Chief Guest on the occasion, said that need of the hour is to maintain a balance between the quantity and quality for achieving the maximum in any sector. He added that sectors like Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries can play a vital role in providing employment to the unemployed youth.
He said that youth need to be counseled properly so that they can get attracted towards the various schemes and programmes launched by the government for their welfare. The DDC instructed the Veterinary doctors and officers of the said department to focus on the socio-economic development and employ a holistic approach to their activities.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir Dr. M Y Chappo said that six veterinary doctors from the valley have been sent to different institutions of the country for special training purposes and 13 more such doctors are being sent this March. He added that the department has achieved heights over the last few decades. The director informed during the seminar that farmers from different parts of the valley will be sent to Punjab and Haryana to get exposure regarding the modern techniques of cattle and sheep rearing in the near future.
Among others present in the seminar include Chief Animal Husbandry Officers & District Sheep Officers of Anantnag and Kulgam districts, Poultry Project Officer Mattan Anantnag and all the Veterinary doctors of the Anantnag and Kulgam districts.
