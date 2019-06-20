Animal Husbandry announces sale of dressed chicken

June 20, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Animal Husbandry Kashmir has opened bulk booking of dressed chicken for public.

Director of Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Purnima Mittal said bulk booking of locally reared chickens is available at reasonable rates.

“Wholesome chicken dressed under most hygienic conditions for various occasions such as marriage ceremonies, birthday parties and family events are available,” said Technical Officer of Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Syed Anjum Andrabi.

He said that the bulk orders can be placed with Poultry Marketing Division of the Department at 0194-2455369 (Extn.142), 7006760582, 7051462200 or online at bookchicken.jkahd.net

“Home delivery facility is also available for the convenience of public within limits of Srinagar district,” he said.

He added that this service shall also cater to hotels, restaurants and other institutional buyers and will serve to allay public concerns over origins of the slaughtered birds.

“Such institutions shall be provided with certificates to the effect that their menus contain healthy, hygienic and properly slaughtered & dressed birds issued by the Animal Husbandry Department,” he further added.