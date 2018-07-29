Animal Husbandry, allied-sectors can transform JK’s economic landscape: Samoon

Tours Kulgam; Reviews progress in sheep husbandry, fisheries sectors
Rising Kashmir NewsKULGAM, JULY 28:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Saturday said that animal husbandry and its allied sectors have the potential to transform the economic landscape of Kashmir valley.
The Principal Secretary made these remarks while conducting an extensive tour of Kulgam district. On the occasion, he visited different fish farms including Bohgund Private Rainbow Trout farm, Tchansar Trout fish farm and also inspected Trout rearing unit at Chawalgam.
Earlier, Samoon in presence of District Development commissioner Dr Shameem Ahmad Wani and Director Animal Husbandry distributed 2500 birds (chicks), financial assistance of Rs 10000 for construction of poultry house, medicines and feeder bottles among 25 beneficiaries under National Live Stock Mission (NLM) at Chawalgam.
It was given out that 90 beneficiaries have been selected by the District level Committee for providing these benefits under NLM Scheme.
Speaking on the occasion, Samoon said that Animal Husbandry and allied activities have the potential to transform the economic landscape of Kashmir especially Kulgam district and can act as a vital sector for the empowerment of poor people.
He also interacted with progressive farmers who highlighted their issues being confronted by them to which he assured to look into on priority.
Later, the Principal Secretary chaired a meeting to take stock of achievements of the Animal Husbandry and allied departments. The meeting was informed that milk production in the district is 2.5 lakh litres per day with 874.55gm/ per capital availability of milk per day.
The meeting was told that the district doesn't have the facility of District Veterinary Hospital. Samoon directed the Director Animal Husbandry and DDC Kulgam that land should be identified immediately and a DPR be submitted so that work on the long-pending issue may be taken on an immediate basis.
It was also given out that the district is lacking Liquid Nitrogen Plant which is vital for cattle breeding as artificial insemination cannot be possible without this facility resulting into repeat breeding in cattle and consequent monetary loss to farmers.
Samoon directed the concerned officials to submit a DPR so that funds will be released for setting up of ultra-modern Liquid Nitrogen Plant in the district.
He also called for the establishment of Disease Investigation Laboratory and placement of Disease Investigating officer in the district for which he asked the concerned officials to submit a DPR.
Reviewing the sheep husbandry sector, it was informed that sheep/goat population has reached 1.77 lakh while as yearly mutton production has gone up to 9.33 lakh kgs and wool production is around 2.88 lakh Kgs. It was said out that there are 123 rams available for breeding facilities to the local sheep breeders.
Taking stock of fisheries sector, the Principal Secretary said that incentives for fishermen will be increased to boost the sector in the district.
Referring to vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, Samoon said that all vacant posts of VAS and Para vets would be filled up soon through PSC and SSRB.
He also called for the establishment of modal dairy/poultry units in the district. He exhorted upon the officials to gear up their men and machinery and start awareness camp/tours so that people may avail benefits of various schemes of the department.