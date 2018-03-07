Anil was an asset for party: Azad

Srinagar, Mar 06
: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Anil Chopra, District president Congress, Jammu.
"Death of Anil Chopra, a dedicated, honest and upright Congress leader, is shocking. Anil was an asset for the party. His demise has created a vacuum in Jammu Congress which shall take a long time to fill. I am saddened and pray to God that his soul may rest in peace," Azad said in a statement. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
Chopra was known for maintaining discipline: Soz
Srinagar, Mar 06: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz Tuesday expressed anguish over the demise of Congress District President Jammu, Anil Chopra.
“Chopra, a senior leader of the Congress party was known for maintaining discipline and he served the party very well. Chopra’s death has come as a great shock to party workers, across the districts,” he said in a statement.
He said Chopra’s death will be mourned by hundreds of party workers, who needed his guidance as he was a very experienced person. “I share the bereavement of the family and offer my deepest condolences to it,” he said.
