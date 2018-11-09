About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anil Parihar brothers killing case: Police detains some suspects

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Police have detained some persons in connection with the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

While tension has eased out in the district, night curfew continues to remain in force as a precautionary measure. A senior official told PTI Friday that the detained persons are being interrogated in connection with the killing on November 1.

The government on November 2 constituted a specialinvestigation team (SIT) to probe the killing and directed itto expedite the investigation.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Kishtwarand Doda districts on Thursday last following the killing of Parihar, 52, and his brother, AjeetParihar, 55.

The Chief of Army's Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Thursday reviewed the security situation in Kishtwar and called for effectively meeting the emerging security challenges.

