ANI holds academic workshop

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
One day workshop on Academic matters of Anjuman Nusratul Islam (ANI) was held in the office chambers of General Secretary, Anjuman Nusratul Islam on Thursday.
All members of Education Committee of ANI, the Principals and teachers of the affiliated schools including Islamia Oriental College, Rajouri Kadal; Islamia Higher Secondary School, Rajouri Kadal; Islamia High school, Safa Kadal; Islamia High school, Bota Kadal; Islamia High school, Bijbehara participated in the Workshop.
The aim of conducting the workshop was to deliberate upon various aspects for the improvement of academic features of the Anjuman and accreditation of Educational Institute. Many suggestions by the participants were discussed thoroughly and it was resolved that the suggestions will be submitted to President, Anjuman Nusratul Islam for his information and directions. It was also resolved that next workshop shall be conducted after a month when members of Managing Committee, ANI will also be requested to participate and the President shall also be requested to chair the workshop.