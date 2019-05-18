Angry locals lock GHS Gwalta building

May 18, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Blame education deptt for inadequate teaching staff

The dearth of the teaching staff at Government High School Gawalta in North Kashmir's Uri subdivision forced locals to lockup the school building for the second consecutive on Friday. The locals locked up the school building alleging lackadaisical approach of education department in posting adequate staff at the high school.

Gawalta, a village along Line of Control is 25 kilometres away from the main town Uri with no proper connectivity with the rest of the world. The locals have high hopes with their wards, who they hope will achieve higher degrees and secure good jobs one day. "But the lackadaisical approach of higher-ups in the education department is dashing our hopes bitterly," locals said.

The locals of Gawalta claim that seven posts of masters under RMSA are lying vacant while as five general line teachers are forced to take up the classes up to 10th standard at GHS Gawalta, Uri.

Sarpanch of Gawalta village Nadeem Abbasi told Rising Kashmir over phone that for 110 students up to 10th standard there are only five teachers. He said that despite repeated appeals to higher officials nothing has been done to minimize the problems faced by students due to the dearth of teaching staff.

"Our wards want to study despite the shelling on borders. We want them to achieve higher degrees and become doctors and engineers but when you don't have enough teachers to teach them at lower levels, how come they will achieve higher degrees. Consequently, it is the students who are suffering due to the dearth of teaching staff. Now the locals have decided to lock up the school building till the vacant posts are not filled," the village Sarpanch said.

He said that there is a steep rise in school dropouts as maximum parents can't afford to send their wards to private schools in the town.

"This half-hearted approach of the education department is leading our wards to nowhere. Neither they are able to secure higher degrees nor ready to work in fields. We have time and again appealed the officials but they are not ready to help the students of the area. There are 110 students enrolled at GHS Gawalta and earlier there were up to 170," he added.

Government High School Gawalta was upgraded from middle school to high school in 2011 under RMSA but till date the vacant positions of masters are yet to be filled by the department.

Zonal Educational Officer Jhula Uri, Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh while admitting the acute shortage of teachers at GHS Gawalta said that two more teachers have been dispatched to the area to assist the teachers there.

"There is a shortage of teachers at GHS Gawalta. The master posts are lying vacant but we are not authorized to fill the teacher posts under RMSA. There is already a dearth of teachers in zone Jhula of Uri, so we can't even move teachers from one school to another. We have sent two more teachers to assist the staff at GHS Gawalta. The issue has been resolved by the locals and headmaster GHS Gawalta. The school is running normally now," ZEO said.

He said that the vacant posts will be filled as soon as the model code of conduct is over and new recruitments are made.