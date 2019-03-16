Anganwari workers, helpers stage protest, demand honorarium hike

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anganwari workers and Helpers affiliated with Centre of Indian Trade Union Friday held a protest demonstration in Srinagar demanding increase in their honorarium.

The protesters assembled in Partap Park and raised slogans against the government for not fulfilling their demands which are pending from a very long period of time. They protesters expressed dismay over allegedly given no heed by the authorities.

The protesters demanded their honorarium to be increased amid not less than rupees 20,000 per month, besides job security and other benefits.

“Our honorarium must be with immediate effect like the rest of states,” said President Mehbooba Shaheen.

Vice President Lateefa Ganai said, “We are more than 60000 workers and helpers in the state working in the different Anganwadi centres in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Moreover she added that “All the workers and helpers are facing financial problems as they too have to support their families”.

In the recent past our honorarium was increased by Governor and the former Social Welfare Minister Sajad Lone that was however meagre.

The protesters threatened of launching an agitation till their demands are met.