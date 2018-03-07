Anganwadi workers hold protests demanding hike in honorarium

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 6:
Over 2,000 anganwadi workers held protests against the Jammu and Kashmir government over its "failure" in fulfilling their demands, including enhancement of honorarium and seniority list.
Accusing the government of failing to fulfill their demands, the anganwadi workers sat on a dharna at the Exhibition Ground here.
They demanded enhancement of honorarium, fixation of final seniority list, holding departmental promotion committee meeting, implementing new pension scheme, keeping the provision of gratuity, implementing group insurance scheme and issuing two pairs of uniform to anganwadi workers and helpers.
Meanwhile, Safai Karamchari Workers of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and contractual lecturers association held demonstration over their demand of regularisation of their services.
