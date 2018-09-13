Anganwadi and ASHA workers demand monthly wage of Rs 18000

Welcome PM’s announcement of increase in honorarium
Srinagar September 12:
President and General Secretary Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union J&K today welcomed the increase in their honorarium, but demanded minimum wages of Rs 18,000 per month, pension and social security.
Prime Minister Tuesday announced an increase of Rs 1,500 in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers, mini-Anganwadi workers by Rs 1,250 per month and workers Rs 750 per month, making it Rs 4,500, Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,250 per month respectively.
“Considering the anti-labor policies of the government, this is a great achievement of the worker’s struggles but we urge the government to increase our minimum wages to Rs 18,000 per month and provide us pension and social security benefits,” President of the Union said.
“We call upon the Anganwadi workers and helpers throughout the state to be prepared for more struggles for our basic rights in the coming days,” he further added.
Meanwhile, President and General Secretary ASHA Workers Union Kashmir also welcomed the announcement made by the Prime Minister doubling the incentives paid to them. The recognition of the services by the ASHA workers in his speech and the increase in incentives is the result of the consistent struggles by ASHA workers of the country. We demand that the central government should immediately implement the recommendations of the 45th Indian Labour Conference – recognition of all scheme workers as workers, Rs.18000 per month minimum wages, social security and pension.
A statement issued by the Union said, “We call upon the ASHA workers of the state to be prepared for further struggles for our basic rights in the coming days.”