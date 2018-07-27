Ang, Kulgam shut to mourn militant killings

Shafat MirAnantnag:
A complete shutdown was observed in Anantnag town along with Qaimoh and Khudwani areas of Kulgam district to mourn the killings of two militants in the Mehman Mohalla locality at Lal Chowk area of Anantnag district.
Two militants, Adil Ahmad Bhat, a native of Sozan area of Doda district and Bilal Ahmad Dar alias Bin Yamin of Sofi Mohala Khudwani area of Kulgam district were killed in a gunfight on Wednesday morning in Anantnag town.
All the shops and other business establishments remained shut in Anantnag main town, Qaimoh and Khudwani areas while the traffic was thin on roads. There was a heavy presence of government troops on vital points in the twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam while a mild stone pelting incident was reported at Reshi Bazar area of Anantnag district.
In Anantnag the shutdown was observed for second consecutive day while as the general strike entered fifth day in Qaimoh and Khudwani areas as three militants were killed in an encounter on Sunday at Wani Mohalla locality of Khudwani area in Kulgam district earlier. Out of the slain three gunmen, two belonged to Kulgam district who were identified as Muawiya, a Pakistani militant, Suhail Ahmad Dar of Redwani Balaa and Mudassar @Rehaan of Shalipora Katrasoo area of Kulgam district.