Andrabi appointed administrative officer at Information Directorate

Srinagar, Dec 14:
Syed Noor-ud-Din Andrabi, administrative officer, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department has been appointed administrative officer at the directorate of Jammu and Kashmir department of Information and Public Relations.
An order issued from General Administration Department reads, “Syed Noor-ud-Din Andrabi, administrative officer, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted as administrative officer in the directorate of information, J&K against an available vacancy with immediate effect.”
Prior to his posting as administrative officer at the information directorate, Andrabi held the positions of private secretary to Deputy Speaker Assembly, administrative officer Power Development Corporation and ARTO Baramulla.