Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League

Andergam, Nowpora FC to lock horns in title clash

Published at October 02, 2018 12:22 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Kreeri:

In the ongoing ‘Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’, Andergam Football Club will face Nowpora Football Club in the final showdown of the league.
Andergam FC reached marshalled into the final round after crushing Kreeri FC by 4-1 goals in a match played on Monday at Government Higher Secondary School Kreeri.
In another match played on Sunday, Nowpora FC locked horns with Al Murad Football Club in which Nowpora registered victory by a solitary goal and the score sheet read 1-0 goal at the end of the match.
The Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’ is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, Baramulla and the league has entered into its final stage.

