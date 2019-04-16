ANC supports NC in Kashmir, Congress in Jammu

April 16, 2019 | Agencies

The Awami National Conference (ANC) has urged voters to vote in favour of National Conference (NC) candidates in three Parliamentary Constituencies (PC) in Kashmir and Congress in Jammu region.

ANC chief Begum Khalida Shah, sister of NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, in a statement on Tuesday afternoon has directed all ranks and file of ANC to vote for the candidates of NC in Kashmir division and Congress candidates in Jammu and Ladakh divisions for Lok Sabha.

She urged her party workers to ensure defeat of divisive forces hell bent upon dividing Jammu and Kashmir on regional and religious basis.