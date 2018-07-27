About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ANC files impleadment application on Art 35A in SC

Published at July 27, 2018 01:59 AM 0Comment(s)300views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jul 26:

Awami National Conference (ANC) Thursday said on the instruction of its president Begum Khalida Shah, ANC Thursday filed an impleadment application before the Supreme Court of India pleading to be party respondent in the writ petition titled “We the Citizens v/s Union of India” with regard to Article 35A.
According to a statement, the ANC application was filled by senior Supreme Court Advocate, Suhail Malik.
Statement quoting ANC Sr Vice President Muzzafar Shah said that it was imperative for political party like ANC to articulate the emotions and the factual position before the apex court, especially in the backdrop of the fact that no other mainstream/ or any other organization has come forward till date, “who otherwise portray Article 35A as very close to their heart”.
“Unfortunately, as of now and during this trying time they have chosen to stay away and abandon the battle ground leaving the aspirations of the people of the state at the mercy of such elements that are bent upon destroying the basic fundamental rights guaranteed to the people of J&K state,” the statement added.
Shah hoped that all concerned though out the State will rise to the occasion to defend and safeguard Article 35A in letter & spirit.

