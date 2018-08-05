Anantnag Town Observe Shutdown on Slain Militant's Anniversary

Shafat MirAnantnag:
A complete shutdown was being observed in Anantnag main town and adjacent areas on the first death anniversary of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant Yawar Nisar of Sherpora locality, who was killed in a brief gunfight with government forces at Kanelwan area of Anantnag district on this day last year. Yawar was killed in barely 20 days of joining the rebel ranks and was first from maintown Anantnag to pick up arms in more than a decade.
Shops and business establishments remained closed and public transport was largely hit across the district.
However, traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was plying normally but additional government forces and state police personnel had been deployed to prevent any untoward incident at main squares like, Mattan Chowk, Lal Chowk, Khanabal Chowk, Cheeni Chowk and other sensitive points. Mild clashes were witnessed at Mattan Chowk and Reshi Bazar during the day, which were quelled by police by firing some tear gas shells on the stone throwing youths.
The call for the shutdown was given by a local leader, Qazi Ahmed Yasir. However father of Yawar, Nisar Ahmed, had appealed people not to observe a shutdown on this day, as it may lead to inconvenience to the general public.