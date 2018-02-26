Anantnag Town craves for clean public toilets, women worst sufferers

Shafat MirAnantnag:
With thousands of people visiting main town Anantnag daily, people find it difficult to answer nature’s call as there are not enough public toilets in the entire town.
Often, people can be seen easing themselves on drains and open spaces even after government claims spending crores of rupees on the promotion of flagship schemes like Swach Bharat Abhiyan.
Hundreds of shopkeepers turn to washrooms of local mosques also in the absence of clean municipal lavatories. In New Market, Mattan Chowk area of main town Anantnag, the authorities did construct couple of public toilets besides a government building but it was rendered useless within couple of months only.
“The public toilet in New Market worked for a month with a caretaker assigned to keep the lavatory clean. This toilet not only provided convenience to the shopkeepers of this market but also to the entire public, who would throng this market.For unknown reasons the caretaker did not turn up after a month and the public toilet is since then used by the drug addicts and drug peddlers as their abode. The dogs also use throng this structure and also give birth to puppies there. The space around it is used by shopkeepers for urinating as well as a dumping spot,” said local shopkeepers.
We did apprise the municipal authorities’ number of times about this issue but no one is bothered to solve this matter, local shopkeepers said, adding: “The worst sufferers for the want of a clean toilet are the ladies, who are compelled to knock on the doors of the locals in case they need to go to the toilet.”
This is the issue, which is faced by everyone in the main town, he adds.
A tenant residing in the adjacent building to this toilet told Rising Kashmir they are at a risk of catching diseases as the abandoned toilet emanates foul smell and breeds insects and worms.
“I have been living in this building since a decade now and the rotten vegetables and other foods thrown and dumped here by the nearby eateries added with the urine produce an intense foul smell. The problem worsens during summers especially and the public even uses one side of famed Sher Bagh garden to urinate as there are no public toilets around,” said locals.
Even tourists visiting this place can be seen urinating in open, which is pathetic on part of the administration given the money spent on promoting Kashmir as a tourist destination to the domestic as well as foreign people, he adds.
The officials say that they are in the process of constructing several new toilet facilities under the new guidelines laid for Swach Bharat Abhiyan.
“Under new rules the public toilet can be constructed with minimum space of 25/35 feet dimension. We have some public toilets operational at General Bus Stand Anantnag, Janglat Mandi while some four more toilet complexes are under construction at four separate places in the main town. However, the toilet at New Market cannot be renovated or made operational, as there is a dearth of space as per the new guidelines,” Executive Officer, Municipal Council Anantnag, Shabir Ahmed Wani told Rising Kashmir.
0 Comment(s)