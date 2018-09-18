About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anantnag shuts on fourth straight day to mourn civilian killing

Published at September 18, 2018 11:17 AM 0Comment(s)681views


Shafat Mir

Anantnag

Shutdown is being observed on the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday in Anantnag to mourn the killing of a youth, Rouf Ganai, a native of Anchidora. Rouf was killed near gunfight site during clashes at Chowgam village in Devsar area of Kulgam district.

He had received a bullet wound in his neck and died on the way to Srinagar hospital this Saturday.

Meanwhile, police picked up several youths from Anantnag town during night raids.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat tehsil president Anantnag Ashiq Hussain Narchoor is among the detainees.

All the shops and other business establishments are shut in the main town while traffic is thin on roads. Stray incidents of stone pelting are also being reported here since morning.

