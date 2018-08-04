About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anantnag shuts on death anniversary of Hizb militant

Published at August 04, 2018 02:17 PM


Shafat Mir

Anantnag

A shutdown is being observed in Anantnag main town on the first death anniversary of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant Yawar Nisar of Sherpora locality, who was killed in a brief gunfight with government forces at Kanelwan area of Anantnag district on this day last year. 


Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads, particularly in the interior of the town.


However, traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was plying normally but additional government forces and state police personnel had been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

 

The call for the shutdown was given by a local pro-freedom leader, Qazi Ahmed Yasir. 

