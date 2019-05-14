Anantnag shuts against levying of toll tax

May 14, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A partial shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir's Anantnag district following a call from transporters over the levying of tax at toll plaza Kachkoot on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Reports said most of the shops and business establishments in Anantnag are closed while the public transport is off the roads.

Tranporters are seeking exemption from toll tax for Kashmir vehicles at Kai- Chachkoot toll plaza near Awantipora.

Picture: Nisar-ul- Haq, Rising Kashmir.