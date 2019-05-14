About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 14, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Anantnag shuts against levying of toll tax

A partial shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir's Anantnag district following a call from transporters over the levying of tax at toll plaza Kachkoot on Srinagar-Jammu highway. 

Reports said most of the shops and business establishments in Anantnag are closed while the public transport is off the roads. 

Tranporters are seeking exemption from toll tax for Kashmir vehicles at Kai- Chachkoot toll plaza near Awantipora. 

 

Picture: Nisar-ul- Haq, Rising Kashmir. 

