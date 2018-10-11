Anantnag prefers boycott over ballot

Shafat MirAnantnag, Oct 10:
Voters preferred to stay away from polls in Anantnag town in the second phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Wednesday.
Out of 25 wards of Anantnag municipal council, polling was held for 16 wards today.
The candidates in nine other wards were declared elected unopposed.
Both Congress and BJP had fielded candidates and many independent candidates were also in the fray.
The overall voter turnout was recorded mere 1.14% despite the polling time extended by one hour. The polling time was from 6 am to 4 pm.
Only 356 voters including 179 males and 177 females, cast their votes out of total of 31277 voters.
An official said a total of 66 candidates had filed their nomination papers and papers of 58 were found valid. Nine candidates were declared elected unopposed while 47 were in the fray today.
A total of 44 polling booths were set up for voting.
The Khanabal B polling booth witnessed highest turnout of 61 votes.
A voter in the area was thrashed by locals for casting the vote.
In Lal Chowk polling station, only 46 votes were polled while the figures stayed in double in majority of the polling booths.
Only a single vote was cast at Sarnal polling station as people largely boycotted the polls.
Polling in Shirpora Payeen booth was cancelled as the machine was accidentally reset after six votes had been cast.
There are three other municipal committees in twin south Kashmir districts of Anantnag and Kulgam including Yaripora and Frisal Municipal Committees of Kulgam district and Bijbehara Municipal Committee of Anantnag district.
However, not single candidate filed the nomination papers for contesting the 13 wards of Frisal municipal committee while four candidates for seven wards of Yaripora municipal committee were declared victorious unopposed.
In 17 wards of municipal committee Bijbehara, six candidates won the seats unopposed. Three candidates belonged to BJP.