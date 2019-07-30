Anantnag police trace 2 missing girls in Delhi

July 30, 2019 |

Police traced the two missing teenage girls of Ashmuqam Anantnag in Delhi and handed over them to their parents.

Police spokesman said in a statement that the parents of two girls approached police station Ashmuqam stating that their two daughters (age about 14/15 years) were missing from their native village.

“On receipt of this report, SSP Anantnag constituted a special team from police station Ashmuqam for tracking the missing girls. After making strenuous efforts and with the assistance of technical team, Anantnag police traced both the girls in Delhi. They were safely brought back to their home and handed over to their parents,” said the police statement.

“The parents and other family members appreciated the timely action of police in tracing the missing girls,” added the statement.



