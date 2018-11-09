Anantnag police reunites missing boy with his family

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
Anantnag police has found a missing boy after four months of search and reunited him with his family. The police spokesperson said on August 7 Kokernag police received a written complaint from Abdul Gani Dar son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Bindoo Kokernag; wherein he states that his son namely Mohammad Imran has gone missing from his native village. On this information, a missing report was lodged and the investigation was started. After tireless efforts, the missing boy was traced from Kulgam area and was reunited with his family after completion of legal formalities.