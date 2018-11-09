About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anantnag police reunites missing boy with his family

Published at November 09, 2018 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)156views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 08:

 Anantnag police has found a missing boy after four months of search and reunited him with his family. The police spokesperson said on August 7 Kokernag police received a written complaint from Abdul Gani Dar son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Bindoo Kokernag; wherein he states that his son namely Mohammad Imran has gone missing from his native village. On this information, a missing report was lodged and the investigation was started. After tireless efforts, the missing boy was traced from Kulgam area and was reunited with his family after completion of legal formalities.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top