Anantnag police rescues kidnapped girl, arrests accused

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 03:
Anantnag police has solved a kidnapping case and arrested the accused involved in the crime.
One person (name with held) lodged a written complaint in Police Station Larnoo wherein he stated that his daughter has been kidnapped by one Manzoor Ahmad Rather son of Mama Rather resident of Gadole Kokernag on 25 February 2018.
After receiving the complaint, a case FIR number 4/2018 was registered and investigation was started.
During the course of investigation, Anantnag police flashed a message to all police units and also constituted a special team headed by SHO Police Station Larnoo Bashir Ahmad under the supervision of DySP Kokernag Peer Zada Ajaz Ahmad.
Various places were raided and searched in order to trace the kidnapper and the victim girl.
After strenuous efforts of Anantnag police, the girl was recovered and the kidnapper was arrested from a far flung area of District Anantnag.
