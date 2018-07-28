Anantnag opens after three days, Kulgam after seven days

Shafat HussainAnantnag
Anantnag town opened after three days while life returns to normal in Qaimoh and Khudwani areas of Kulgam town after remaining shut for seven consecutive days over militant killings on Saturday.
Heavy rush of vehicles and people can be witnessed on the streets of Anantnag town after a gap of three days.
Authorities had enforced a strict undeclared curfew in parts of Anantnag town on Friday while similar restrictions were put in place on Wednesday as forces battled two holed up militants in Mehman Mohalla locality of main town Anantnag.