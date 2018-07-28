About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anantnag opens after three days, Kulgam after seven days

Published at July 28, 2018 11:36 AM 0Comment(s)864views


Shafat Hussain

Anantnag

Anantnag town opened after three days while life returns to normal in Qaimoh and Khudwani areas of Kulgam town after remaining shut for seven consecutive days over militant killings on Saturday.

Heavy rush of vehicles and people can be witnessed on the streets of Anantnag town after a gap of three days.

Authorities had enforced a strict undeclared curfew in parts of Anantnag town on Friday while similar restrictions were put in place on Wednesday as forces battled two holed up militants in Mehman Mohalla locality of main town Anantnag.

