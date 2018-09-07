Anantnag man’s throat slit after summoned to army camp

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Police on Thursday brought a man with severe neck injury and his throat cut to district hospital Anantnag in a critical condition.
The victim has been identified as Feroz Ahmed Hajam—native of Kherti Kokernag area of Anantnag district. According to locals, Feroz was summoned for “questioning” to 19 RR camp at Adura Verinag.
“The PHC Verinag received a call to send an ambulance to Adura camp from where an injured person was taken to Anantnag via Mir Bazar. At Mir Bazar, a critical care ambulance from district hospital Anantnag was on standby which brought the injured man to DH Anantnag where he was provided the treatment,” said eyewitness.
The team of medics which went to Adura camp was not told about the situation and the concerned police officials asked the doctors to immediately take the injured man, who had injury marks on chest, face and slit throat, to DH Anantnag.
On record at PHC Verinag the ambulance was marked as on emergency duty to SMHS, without further details.
A doctor treating Feroz said that the victim bore a cut on his neck with a sharp edged knife.
“When we saw the victim first he was in deep shock and gasping for breath. He had deep neck wound and his larynx was damaged after which we did an emergency tracheostomy and other surgical procedures which helped him in stabilizing his condition. Most likely it looked like a knife cut and he had couple of hesitation marks which indicates that it may have been a suicidal attempt. He was not able to speak and may not be able to speak for some time as he needs an ICU care for some time and will recover soon”, said a doctor at DH Anantnag.
He was later taken to SKIMS hospital for further treatment.
Police in a statement claimed that the said person was a militant suspect.
“On 5th September 2018 one Jaish suspect Feroz Ahmed Hajam S/O Ghulam Rasool Hajam R/O Iqbal Pora Kherti Larnoo wanted in connection with case FIR No 125/2018 of P/S Kokernag. The said suspect was brought for questioning. During the course of questioning the suspect went to attend the nature's call and while in the washroom attempted to take his own life by slitting his own throat. He was given immediate medical attention and shifted to hospital in critical condition. He is under treatment in hospital now. Necessary legal actions has been initiated,” read a police statement.