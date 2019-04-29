Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

April 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The voter turnout increased to 6. 67 percent at 1:pm in Kulgam district -- part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency -- on Monday amid stringent security arrangements, officials said.

The voting in the second leg of the three-phased schedule for the Lok Sabha seat would decide the fate of 18 candidates, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of usual 6.00 pm, following a request by the state police to the Election Commission.

The Kulgam district, which comprises four assembly segments of Kulgam, Devsar, Noorabad and Hom Shalibugh, has 3,45,489 electors including 1,79,607 males, 1,64,604 females, 1,265 service electors and 13 transgender voters.

In Noorabad 14.41 percent voter turnout was recorded followed by 11.42 percent in Devsar, 0.89 percent in Kulgam and 0.69 percent in Homeshalibugh till 11:am.

The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments.

The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons. Anantnag district went to polls on 23 April, while voting in Pulwama and Shopian districts will take place on 6 May.