Anantnag LS polls: Main town Kulgam records 3.71 percent voter turnout

April 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Only 3.71 percent voter turnout was recorded at five polling stations in main town Kulgam where polling is being held today in the second leg of three-phased schedule for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

At these five polling stations setup at two locations in the main town, 161 votes were cast out of 4331 votes till 11: am.

The polling in the district started at 7.am and it will end at 4.pm.

The first leg of polls was held in Anantnag district which recorded poor 13.69 percent voter turnout.

More than 3.45 lakh voters, 179,607 males, 164,604 females, 1262 service electors (1254 male and eight female) and 13 transgender, are eligible to exercise their franchise at 433 polling stations in the Kulgam district.

Kulgam assembly segment has highest number 98,298 voters followed by 91288 voters in Devsar, 78669 voters in Hom Sahli Bug and 77,171 electors in Noorabad assembly segment. The main contestants are Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, Congress State chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.

Fifteen other candidates in including Sofi Yousuf of Bhartiya Janta Party are also in the fray in the constituency.