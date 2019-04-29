Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam's DH pora

April 29, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Voters turned out in overwhelming numbers on Monday to exercise their franchise at four polling stations at Damahal Hanjipora in Kulgam district where polling is underway in the second leg of three-phased schedule for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

Till 12:30 noon, 24.44 percent voter turnout was recorded at these four polling booths housed in Government Model Higher Secondary Schhool Damahal Hanjipora.

Of 2806 electors, 742 voters exercised their franchise at this polling station.

Damahal Hanjipora is part of Noorabad assembly segment in Kulgam district.

The polling in the district started at 7.am and will conclude at 4.pm.

The first leg of polls was held in Anantnag district which recorded poor 13.69 percent voter turnout on 23 April.

More than 3.45 lakh voters, 179,607 males, 164,604 females, 1262 service electors (1254 male and eight female) and 13 transgender, are eligible to exercise their franchise at 433 polling stations in the Kulgam district.

Kulgam assembly segment has highest number 98,298 voters followed by 91288 voters in Devsar, 78669 voters in Hom Sahli Bug and 77,171 electors in Noorabad assembly segment.

The main contestants are Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, Congress State chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference. Fifteen other candidates in including Sofi Yousuf of Bhartiya Janta Party are also in the fray in the constituency.