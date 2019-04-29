Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The voter turnout recorded has been 8.42% till 3 PM in Kulgam district -- part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency where polls are underway.



The voting in the second leg of the three-phased schedule for the Lok Sabha seat would decide the fate of 18 candidates, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.



The overall poll percentage in district Kulgam at 3 pm was 8.42 per cent, the officials said here.



Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of usual 6.00 pm, following a request by the state police to the Election Commission.



The Kulgam district, which comprises four assembly segments of Kulgam, Devsar, Noorabad and Hom Shalibugh, has 3,45,489 electors including 1,79,607 males, 1,64,604 females, 1,265 service electors and 13 transgender voters.