Anantnag LS Polls: 4.79% polls till 11 AM, highest 9.5% in Kokernag

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The overall poll percentage in Anantnag (1st Phase of Anantnag constituency) was 4.79 till 11 AM, with the highest percentage 9.5 recorded in Kokernag.





Poll Percentage Breakup



Anantnag AS - 1.61%



Dooru - 3.60%



Kokernag - 9.50%



Shangus - 5.11%



Bijbehara - 0.82%



Pahalgam - 7.84%