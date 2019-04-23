Anantnag LS Polls: 11.22% polls till 3 PM, highest 18.3% in Pahalgam, lowest 1.90% in Bijbehara

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The overall poll percentage in Anantnag (1st Phase of Anantnag constituency) was 11.22 till 3 PM, with the highest percentage 18.13 recorded in Pahalgam and the lowest 1.90% recorded in Bijbehara.



Poll Percentage Breakup



Anantnag - 2.98%



Dooru - 14.82%



Kokernag - 16.890%



Shangus - 13.5%



Bijbehara - 1.90%



Pahalgam - 18.13%