Anantnag LS Polls: 11.22% polls till 3 PM, highest 18.3% in Pahalgam, lowest 1.90% in Bijbehara

The overall poll percentage in Anantnag (1st Phase of Anantnag constituency) was 11.22 till 3 PM, with the highest percentage 18.13 recorded in Pahalgam and the lowest 1.90% recorded in Bijbehara.
Poll Percentage Breakup
Anantnag - 2.98%
Dooru - 14.82%
Kokernag - 16.890%
Shangus - 13.5%
Bijbehara - 1.90%
Pahalgam - 18.13%
The overall poll percentage in Anantnag (1st Phase of Anantnag constituency) was 11.22 till 3 PM, with the highest percentage 18.13 recorded in Pahalgam and the lowest 1.90% recorded in Bijbehara.
Poll Percentage Breakup
Anantnag - 2.98%
Dooru - 14.82%
Kokernag - 16.890%
Shangus - 13.5%
Bijbehara - 1.90%
Pahalgam - 18.13%